Star Student of the Month: Samuel Nikkila

Samuel was nominated by Darcy Willers from Zion Lutheran School, who wrote, “Samuel is a student I can always count on. He does his work to the best of his abilities. He is responsible with all of his work and his belongings. He can always be counted on to help his fellow students whether its in the classroom, in the hallway, or at recess, Samuel is always ready to lend a helping hand to someone else. Samuel speaks kindly to not only the other students in his class but students in other grades as well. He is a friend to everyone. Samuel is truly an exceptional student and person.”