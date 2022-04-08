Hi everyone, my name is Zeke and i'm so ready to find my furever home! I was brought into the... View on PetFinder
KEARNEY - A Kearney pair were arrested for allegedly distributing and possessing drugs in Kearney after warrants were served Tuesday morning o…
The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a Bridge" on the awards show.
The district will begin the application process for finding a replacement in the near future.
At each business the clerks were cited for procuring alcohol to a minor.
Gov. Pete Ricketts warned against allowing divisive issues to split the establishment Republicans and the energetic new guard.
When Grand Island police officers arrived at the apartment, they found the woman unconscious and lying in a bed. She had a pair of pants tied tightly around her neck, police said.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
An Oregon man was arrested Thursday morning on Highway 30 in Shelton for allegedly carrying numerous types of drugs in his minivan.
Officers saw a woman, nude from the waist down, who ran to officers in tears after they arrived on the scene, according to the affidavit for Hope Npimnee's arrest. She was intoxicated and left a downtown bar with the suspect.
The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes with speeds reaching up to 70 mph.
