Yuji
This handsome hunk is Yuji! He’s approximately 2-3 years old. He adores kids and loves to show them all the... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The jury was deadlocked on a fourth charge of felony first-degree sexual assault, and a mistrial was declared, court records indicate.
- Updated
Veronica Powell was pronounced dead at the scene, while Eleanor Powell was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan, where she was treated and released.
- Updated
It's unclear if slick roads from overnight snowfall contributed to the crash.
- Updated
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
- Updated
Kearney’s municipal sales tax will pay for many of the 13 projects, but money for other projects is from federal stimulus sources or other sources.
- Updated
With 13 projects totaling $34.4 million on the city of Kearney’s to-do list this summer, residents and visitors will encounter new streets, park amenities and buildings taking shape in every corner of the town.
According to court records, the woman told hospital staff she was going out for a bit and would be back. More than 24 hours later with the baby ready to be discharged, she still hadn't returned, so they called the police.
- Updated
Kearney and Buffalo County occupy that part of the nation where spring means pretty flowers and ugly weather.
- Updated
The couple and their three children are settling into their new home on Avenue D just north of 11th Street, the beltway street in south Kearney.
- Updated
Resting with his back against a tree, a bloodied and dazed Carl Mock called 911 after being severely mauled by a 410-pound male grizzly bear on Thursday.