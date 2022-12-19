Woody Letter" Nonpartisan Legislature

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Nonpartisan Legislature

The issue of preserving the secret ballot for state Legislature leadership positions is no less than the issue of preserving the Unicameral experiment we started 90 years ago.

The political party with the majority in the Legislature is giving serious consideration to abolishing those secret ballots, despite no good reason to do so. Even the U.S. Senate, who elected Minority Leader McConnell just last month, performed that election via secret ballot. Secret ballot votes perserve harmony among a body, by not allowing who-voted-for-whom-exactly to become a point of contention.

Another bad outcome of eliminating the secret ballot will be that there is nothing at all to stop some monied intrest like George Soros, Bill Gates, or the Koch Brothers offering millions of dollars in dark money as donations to back senators who vote "the right way."

The question before Nebraskans is this: "Are we willing to allow a naked, power grab to destroy all the good potential of the Unicameral, just because a few very wealthy, very powerful people, got their feelings hurt when they didn't get their way in the past?"

James Woody, Lincoln

918-853-4624

