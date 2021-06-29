Wild Ride: Pandemic put UNK men’s basketball on roller coaster

KEARNEY — From the first game, when three starters sat out, the University of Nebraska at Kearney basketball team did battle with the COVID-19 pandemic during the basketball season.
According to coach Kevin Lofton, 14 of the 15 players on the team either caught the virus or had to set out for contact tracing.
Only two players, Darrian Nebeker and Matt Brien, played in all 22 games as UNK went 8-14. The top eight players on the roster missed a total of 27 games.
They missed practices, too.
“We had practices at times where we only had four to six healthy bodies and we were playing a lot of 2-on-2 and 4-on-4 preparing for upcoming games. ... So it was definitely interesting to say the least,” Lofton said.
Still, UNK was chasing a conference tournament berth up until the penultimate weekend of the season when leading scoring Jake Walker went down with a season-ending knee injury.
“We had guys that were in quarantine two or three times for different reasons ... and I’m sure other programs went through similar things, but it was definitely different and it was challenging and I felt like our kids made it through and I’m proud of them for it.”
In the end, the Lopers played a 22-game season with limited fan attendance and uncertain schedules.
“The biggest thing was, our kids got to play. I could not imagine what it would have been like for them if they would have had a year of no sports. I think that would have been tough, mentally,” Lofton said.
“It was hard on them to go through the season like this, but they were all excited and kept their spirits up.”
Even though all the players had the opportunity to return — the NCAA granted all of the winter athletes an additional year of eligibility — several of them have opted to leave the program.
Walker entered the transfer portal then decided his basketball career is over.
“I think he’s finished up already, as far as graduation, and the last conversation I had with him, he just wants to get a job and move on,” Lofton said.
Point guard RJ Pair is also expected to graduate this summer and then will decide his basketball future, according to Lofton.
Cedric Johnson has transferred to the University of Sioux Falls. T.J. Fritz, who played in nine games, is going to junior college and Myles Arnold is looking for a place closer to home and Patrick Fraser returned to Australia..
“I don’t know that Myles has found a place yet. I know he’s wanting to get closer to home and that can be a little bit more challenging than you think sometimes,” Lofton said. “But hopefully he finds something because ... he wanted his parents to be able to watch him play. He wanted to be closer to his family and, with what these kids went through with COVID, ... if a kid wants to get closer to home, how can you blame him.
“I’m hoping, especially for Myles, that he’s able to find what he’s looking for. He’s a good kid. They’re all good kids.”
Everyone’s on the move
They are not the only ones on the move. The NCAA’s transfer portal has changed the game.
On the day of this interview, Lofton said 2,810 basketball players were in the portal and “it might be 10 or 15 more by the end of the day,” Lofton said. “There is no way in the world that there’s that many scholarships out there right now for that many kids, so there’s going to be a lot of kids that are stuck in there.”
Of the 2,810 in the portal, Lofton said 914 were Division II players, a number that has forced him and his staff to check the list of available players every day.
“Over the next few weeks we’ll spend two hours a day just going through the portal. You get a name, you do the research, you find film on the kid, you start making calls finding out why is he in the portal. You put him on a list, or take him off the list. It’s just a tedious process but you have to do it now. If you don’t, then you’re in trouble,” Lofton said.
The wide-open nature of the portal has provided new opportunities for Division II players to find a spot in Division I. Players who had Division I aspirations in high school who have proven themselves at the Division II level can move up.
Through high school or AAU coaches, Division I coaches can get word out to an elite Division II player that they’re interested.
“That’s kind of how it’s going to go. It’s already kind of started but over the next four or five years ... I mean, they’ve opened Pandora’s box and I think it’s really going to get messy unless they find a way to govern it,” Lofton said.
In this environment, UNK would struggle to keep elite players lie Trey Lansman or Nick Branting who emerged as premier players early in their careers.
“If they had that Division I dream, it would be very hard to keep those kind of players in place because there’s going to be Division I’s looking into, ‘Hey, this kid was first-team all league and he’s just a junior and maybe he wants to come up and play at the Division I level.’ A lot of coaches I’ve talked to at our level, we almost feel like if they’re not careful, we’re going to turn into basically a JUCO version where your kids can play a couple years and if they do really well, away they go,” Lofton said.
One team’s loss is another’s gain, and Lofton may have made a big gain when he plucked David Simental from the portal, even though Simental was almost a sure thing. The brother of Loper women’s basketball point guard Haley Simental, David was a two-time second-team All-RMAC selection at CSU-Pueblo and was recruited by the Lopers while he was at Central Wyoming Community College.
“That kid is going to really help us. He’s driven to be a really good player. He’s got a great work ethic, a great attitude. He’s a coach’s dream, and I think he’s hit it off with our guys,” Lofton said.
In a good place
Lofton said he still hopes to add another transfer via the portal before the end of the summer. A post player would fill a need and give the Lopers the pieces to have a successful season.
UNK returns Nebeker, a forward who was the leading scorer in five of the last six games, and post player Austin Luger, who was the second-leading scorer last year.
“When you look at how they stack up to other people in the league at their position, I think the way Darrian was playing the last 10 games ... he was really dominant at his position,” Lofton said. “Austin Luger, there was a stretch before he got hurt, it seemed like he was getting better every single game that he went out there.
“But then he went down against Northwest Missouri State with the ankle, and then a couple games later he actually developed turf toe. So he was kind of playing on a bad wheel pretty much the last half of the season.”
Good experienced players at those positions give the Lopers an advantage, especially in close games, and the Lopers have experienced many close games.
Over the last six years, 47 of UNK’s 79 games have been decided by eight points or less.
“When you have experienced players in those roles, your key roles, it helps your chances of winning. ... I think having two guys in Darrian and Austin who understand what it takes, having those two guys back as starters is going to be huge,” Lofton said.
Brien, who started 11 of the 22 games last year in his first year of eligibility, also returns.
Tough battles ahead
While UNK has played many close games, they’ve come out on the wrong too often.
“Ultimately, our goal year in and year out is, we’d like to be in the top four (in the conference),” Lofton said. “If you’re in the top four, you’re going to be in the conference tournament and you have your chance to make it to the NCAA tournament.”
In Lofton’s first year alone as head coach the Lopers played in the MIAA Tournament championship game and went on to play in the NCAA regional.
Since then, it’s been a tough fight for the Lopers. In UNK’s six years in the MIAA, the Lopers rank fifth in number of league victories.
“Our league is tough. And it’s hard to do that consistently,” Lofton said.
In those six years, Northwest Missouri is 100-10 in the league and 188-14 overall, winning three national titles.
“When you got someone doing that in the conference, it really skews things,” Lofton said.
Northwest’s Ryan Hawkins has transferred to Creighton. Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin will play his graduate transfer year at Kansas.
Northwest still has Trevor Hudgens, the premier player in Division II, Lofton believes.
“If he went into the transfer portal and the number of Power Five schools trying to get that kid would blow your mind,” Lofton said. “When you have a kid that good, you’re going to have an advantage nightly and that’s tough to compete with. We have to find ways to compete with teams like that.”
@HubSports_Buck