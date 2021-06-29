Wild Ride: Pandemic put UNK men’s basketball on roller coaster

“The biggest thing was, our kids got to play. I could not imagine what it would have been like for them if they would have had a year of no sports. I think that would have been tough, mentally,” Lofton said.

“It was hard on them to go through the season like this, but they were all excited and kept their spirits up.”

Even though all the players had the opportunity to return — the NCAA granted all of the winter athletes an additional year of eligibility — several of them have opted to leave the program.

Walker entered the transfer portal then decided his basketball career is over.

“I think he’s finished up already, as far as graduation, and the last conversation I had with him, he just wants to get a job and move on,” Lofton said.

Point guard RJ Pair is also expected to graduate this summer and then will decide his basketball future, according to Lofton.

Cedric Johnson has transferred to the University of Sioux Falls. T.J. Fritz, who played in nine games, is going to junior college and Myles Arnold is looking for a place closer to home and Patrick Fraser returned to Australia..