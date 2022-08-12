Hi there! I'm Wilbur! I am a very sweet kitty, but I do take a little bit to warm up.... View on PetFinder
The victim was initially listed in critical condition, and when he became conscious, records say he had ringing in his ears and could communicate only by writing.
Gale Bertrand will proudly serve as the parade marshal when a vehicle parade guides The Wall That Heals from Gibbon High School to Patriot Park.
HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man has been charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult and theft.
Island Oasis manager Diane Miller grew up in a swimming pool. The last thirty years the self-described "Pool Rat" has worked for Grand Island Parks & Recreation.
A 59-year-old Fremont man died after being pulled from Victory Lake on Friday, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrats are poised to strip Iowa from leading off their presidential nominating process starting in 2024, part of a broader effort allowing less overwhelmingly white states to go early and better reflect the party's deeply diverse electorate.
“Usually, abortions are performed in hospitals, and doctors are involved, and it’s not the type of stuff that occurred in this case.”
Investigators arrested Jason A. Jones after linking the Laurel man to a pair of receipts and a gun left at the scene of two Thursday morning house fires.
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney.
Lauren Vlach moved to Lincoln after losing more than $1,000 to a fraudulent company. She believes she was the victim of a moving scam, something that's becoming increasingly more common.
