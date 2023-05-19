FRIDAY
May 19, 2023
All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.
Stillwater
Apple TV+ ■ Season Premiere
The Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning animated kids series returns for Season 3. It follows three siblings whose neighbor, a wise panda named Stillwater, helps the children gain an understanding of their feelings as well as develop tools to face day-to-day challenges that may feel insurmountable.
Selling Sunset
Netflix ■ Season Premiere
The real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group return for Season 6 of this reality series, with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes and pregnancies — and enough shade thrown to cover every cabana in Los Angeles.
Shark Tank
ABC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale
Entrepreneurs come into the Tank eager to secure a deal with a Shark. Pitches include a social media star's board game, HBCU collegiate fashion designs, a wardrobe accessory and an innovative eyewear design.
S.W.A.T.
CBS, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale
In the Season 6 finale, "Legacy," SWAT teams up with the DEA, led by Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss who is exacting revenge on those who killed his son. S.W.A.T. has been renewed for a seventh and final season.
Fire Country
CBS, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale
In the Season 1 finale "I Know It Feels Impossible," the crews face a daring rescue when a massive mudslide tears through Edgewater. CBS renewed the show for Season 2.
Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9 p.m. ■ Original Film
The discovery of a skeleton in the rubble of a building renovation reveals that one of Lake Eden's beloved citizens is not who he claimed to be. Much to the dismay of her detective Fiance (Cameron Mathison), Hannah (Alison Sweeney) begins to investigate the case on her own. As she tries to piece together the events that led to the murder, Hannah calls on her mother, Delores (Barbara Niven), as she works to bring the killer to justice and uncover the truth.
Great Performances: Richard III
PBS, 9 p.m.
In this production of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park that took place in New York's Central Park and was recorded live in July 2022, Danai Gurira (Black Panther) plays one of the Bard's most indelible villains as she takes on the title role in the classic tragedy Richard III.
Blue Bloods
CBS, 10 p.m. ■ Season Finale
Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez) team up with Danny's old partner, Jackie Curatola (guest star Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case in the Season 13 finale "Forgive Us Our Trespasses." Blue Bloods will return for Season 14.