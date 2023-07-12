Nebraska GOP donations yet to bounce back a year after tumultuous convention

LINCOLN — A year after a turbulent convention resulted in a massive turnover of party leadership, local donations to the Nebraska Republican Party have yet to return to previous levels.

Since the state party convention on July 9, 2022 in Kearney, the last 11 months of local donations to the Nebraska GOP added up to about $122,000, according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. In the year leading up to the convention, the party raised nearly $1 million.

In contrast, national donations to the Nebraska GOP as recorded by the Federal Election Commission remained at the same level. The party collected about $632,000 in money during the last 11 months, according to FEC reports, and $631,000 in the previous year.

All told, the state GOP has brought in roughly $746,000 since the convention, compared with more than $1.6 million the previous year.

The Nebraska GOP convention last year was marked with tension from beginning to end, culminating in delegates voting to change the party’s constitution so they could replace former leader Dan Welch with current Chairman Eric Underwood.

Ricketts urges NATO member countries to pay their share

LINCOLN — Speaking from the site of this year’s NATO Summit, Nebraska GOP Sen. Pete Ricketts called July 11 for the member countries to fulfill their defense spending commitments.

Ricketts, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, was part of a bipartisan congressional delegation attending the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Ricketts called for all NATO members to fulfill their pledges to commit 2% of their gross domestic product to defense spending. He noted that members had agreed to that level of spending in 2014 but, as of last year, only seven members had done so.

“American taxpayers should not be the only ones who are supporting this alliance,” he said. “It’s important that all NATO members reach that 2%. And I think what you’re going to see come out of this conference is that is a floor to be reached.”

Nebraska governor embarks on trade mission

LINCOLN — In a trip aimed at growing the state’s trade opportunities abroad, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is leading a delegation to Vietnam for a weeklong visit to the Southeast Asian country, the Governor’s Office announced. The group left on Sunday..

Pillen’s delegation — which includes Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton and University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor Joanne Li — will make multiple stops throughout the country in a visit that Pillen’s office called a trade mission.

Nebraska to undertake $689 million in roads projects this year

LINCOLN — State officials have announced one of the biggest-ever years of highway construction and maintenance projects, with more than $689 million worth of projects scheduled to launch by June 30 next year.

The biggest project is expanding a 7.6-mile stretch of Interstate 80 to six lanes, from Northwest 56th Street in Lincoln to Pleasant Dale. The $122.2 million project is part of a long-term plan to make I-80 six lanes from Lincoln to Grand Island.

Dig begins for the remains of children at long-closed Native American boarding school

GENOA — In a remote patch of a long-closed Native American boarding school, near a canal and some railroad tracks, Nebraska’s state archeologist and two teammates filled buckets with dirt and sifted through it as if they were searching for gold.

They’re trying to find the bodies of dozens of children who died at the school and have been lost for decades, a mystery that archeologists aim to unravel as they dig feet deep and meters wide in a central Nebraska field that was part of the sprawling campus a century ago.

People toting shovels, trowels and even smaller tools are searching the unmarked site where ground-penetrating radar suggested a possible location for the cemetery of the Genoa Indian Industrial School.

Genoa was part of a national system of more than 400 Native American boarding schools that attempted to assimilate Indigenous people into white culture by separating children from their families and cutting them off from their heritage. And the discovery of more than 200 children’s remains buried at the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school has magnified interest in the troubling legacy both in Canada and the U.S. since 2021.