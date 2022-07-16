Update: Severe weather threat ends for Kearney, isolated showers and storms still possible

10:10 p.m. Update: The heavy rain and lightning have departed our area. While isolated showers and weak storms are still possible through the overnight hours, no additional severe storms are expected. The chance of rain will end by 10 a.m. Sunday and the rest of the day is looking dry. Skies will become sunny and high temperatures will reach around 91.

9:25 p.m. Update: With the strongest storm moving off to the southeast, the severe thunderstorm warning has expired. A weather station in Kearney measured a wind gust of 64 mph while this storm moved over us. More heavy rain and lightning are expected to move over Kearney as another storm approaches from the northwest. Continue to remain indoors until this storm passes.

8:40 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Kearney until 9:15 p.m. Saturday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.