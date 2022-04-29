Update: Severe threat ends for Kearney. Hail, strong winds, and flooding reported

6:40 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled and only light to moderate rain lingers over the area. In addition to the flooding and hail previously reported, a wind gust of 66 mph was measured by a weather station near Buda.

Use caution while driving around town for the rest of the evening due to the flooded roads. If water is covering a road ahead of you, turn around and find an alternate route.

No additional severe storms are expected in Kearney tonight.

5:50 p.m. Update: Several flooded roads have been reported in Kearney, including the intersection of 25th Street and 2nd Avenue. Heavy rain and lightning continue. The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m.

5:35 p.m. Update: Storms are peaking over Kearney now. Quarter size hail has been reported in multiple locations. The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 6:00 p.m.

In addition, radar is indicating a rotating thunderstorm around Minden and a tornado warning has been issued there. Both storms are moving to the east.

5:15 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Kearney until 6 p.m. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to ping pong ball size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this storm clears the area.

