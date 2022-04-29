 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Severe threat ends for Kearney. Hail, strong winds, and flooding reported

storm reports

6:40 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled and only light to moderate rain lingers over the area. In addition to the flooding and hail previously reported, a wind gust of 66 mph was measured by a weather station near Buda.

Use caution while driving around town for the rest of the evening due to the flooded roads. If water is covering a road ahead of you, turn around and find an alternate route.

No additional severe storms are expected in Kearney tonight.

Radar Image 3

5:50 p.m. Update: Several flooded roads have been reported in Kearney, including the intersection of 25th Street and 2nd Avenue. Heavy rain and lightning continue. The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m.

Radar Image 2

5:35 p.m. Update: Storms are peaking over Kearney now. Quarter size hail has been reported in multiple locations. The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 6:00 p.m.

In addition, radar is indicating a rotating thunderstorm around Minden and a tornado warning has been issued there. Both storms are moving to the east.

Radar Image

5:15 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Kearney until 6 p.m. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to ping pong ball size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this storm clears the area.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

