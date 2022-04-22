Severe thunderstorms possible in Kearney overnight Friday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Kearney until 5am Saturday. A line of storms in the Nebraska Panhandle is pushing east. This line could reach our area very late tonight. If it does, heavy rain and lightning will be likely. These storms could also produce wind gusts up to 70 mph and up to half dollar size hail. Though unlikely, an EF0 or EF1 tornado cannot be ruled out.

Travel should be avoided for the rest of the night. Make sure your phone is fully charged and weather radio is turned on so you can be notified if a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued. If one is, remain indoors in an interior room until the storm passes.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.