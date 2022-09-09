 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Rain. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News