Kearney's evening forecast: Rain. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
