Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see t…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kearney. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low around 60F. Winds…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.