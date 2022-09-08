 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News