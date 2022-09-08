Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.