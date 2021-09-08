 Skip to main content
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

