For the drive home in Kearney: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see t…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lo…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kearney. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chanc…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low around 60F. Winds…