This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Exp…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahea…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see t…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. …
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lo…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kearney. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low around 60F. Winds…