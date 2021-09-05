 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News