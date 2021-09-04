Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.