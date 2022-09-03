Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Tuesday. The forecast …
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings …
For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high tem…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Friday. Temperatures a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.