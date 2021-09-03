 Skip to main content
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

