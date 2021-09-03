This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
