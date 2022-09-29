Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.