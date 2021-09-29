Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.