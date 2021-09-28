Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.