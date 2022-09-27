Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
