Kearney's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
