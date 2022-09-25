Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
