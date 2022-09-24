This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
