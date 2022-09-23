For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
