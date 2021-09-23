Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.