Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
