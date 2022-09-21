 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

