Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.