This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
