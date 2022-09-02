Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.