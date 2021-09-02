 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News