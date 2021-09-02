Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
