Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
This evening in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low nea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …
For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling ho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possib…
Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a ho…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…