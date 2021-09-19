Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.