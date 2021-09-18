This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
