Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low nea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temp…
For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling ho…
Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a ho…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possib…