 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Kearney: Clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 62F. S winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News