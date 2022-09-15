Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.