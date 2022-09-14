Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.