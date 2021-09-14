Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.