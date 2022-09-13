Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.