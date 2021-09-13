This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kearney. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot tempera…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It look…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …