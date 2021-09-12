For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Saturday. …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kearney. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.