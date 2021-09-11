 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News