Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.