For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kearney. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Thursday. T…