Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
