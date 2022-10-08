 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

