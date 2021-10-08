Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.